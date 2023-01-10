Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Pulmatrix stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.