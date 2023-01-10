Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Reading International stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.