Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

