Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Raymond James’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

RJF stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

