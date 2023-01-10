Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $86.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $81,942,675.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,942,675.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $71.81 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

