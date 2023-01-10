NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $93.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $84.07 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

