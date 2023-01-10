Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $308.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $283.23 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $219.10 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

