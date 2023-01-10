Reviewing Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) & Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silo Pharma and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26% Gildan Activewear 19.11% 32.33% 18.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Silo Pharma and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silo Pharma and Gildan Activewear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 133.63 $3.90 million N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $2.92 billion 1.81 $607.18 million $3.35 8.77

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Silo Pharma on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer pantyhose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands; and ladies' shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

