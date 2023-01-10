Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $48.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.