Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $72.08

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.08.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $132.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

