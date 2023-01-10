Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $44.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,311 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $8,664,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.19%.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
