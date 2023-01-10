Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$53.95

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK.B opened at C$52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.90. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

