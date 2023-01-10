ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $710.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $710.75.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $621.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $777.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

