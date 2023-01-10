Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target at $32.60

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,337,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,577,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $391.08 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

