Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.