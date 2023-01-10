Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

