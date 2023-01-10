Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

