AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 11.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.17.

AVDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX opened at 9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 8.88 and a 200 day moving average of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 13.94.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $27,272,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 664.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 138.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,388 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

