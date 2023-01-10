Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance

Shares of EVK opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

