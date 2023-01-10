Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:REXR opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

