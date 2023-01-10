China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
NYSE LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
