Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
MLSS opened at $0.52 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
