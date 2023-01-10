Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS opened at $0.52 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

