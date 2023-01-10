World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $80.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $70,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

