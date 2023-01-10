Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.03 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.