Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Issued By SVB Leerink

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $81.94 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $79.48 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after acquiring an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.