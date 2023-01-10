Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.28 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

