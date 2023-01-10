Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 2.8 %

DYNT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.