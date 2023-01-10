StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 368,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,355 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
