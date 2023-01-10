DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

