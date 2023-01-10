StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.3 %
PDEX opened at $17.14 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
