StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.3 %

PDEX opened at $17.14 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

