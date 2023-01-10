StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ONVO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.67.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
