CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $3.29 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

