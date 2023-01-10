Northland Capmk Weighs in on ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ADTRAN in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.46 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 10.6% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 75.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.