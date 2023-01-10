Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SFE opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

