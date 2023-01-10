Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE SFE opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.36.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
