Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of SNMP stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
