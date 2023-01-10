Standard Lithium (SLI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -24.32% 17.74% 5.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -16.75 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.20

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 848 1423 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 41.39%. Given Standard Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Standard Lithium rivals beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

