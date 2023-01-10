FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

TC Energy stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TC Energy by 60.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

