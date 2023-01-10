Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) versus Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Financial Analysis

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Glanbia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Glanbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 34.06% 11.73% 10.12% Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Glanbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion 4.97 $1.02 billion $0.82 15.01 Glanbia $4.97 billion 0.57 $197.58 million N/A N/A

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glanbia.

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Glanbia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; S-120083 for Inflammatory pain; S-010887 for Neuropathic pain; S-117957 for Insomnia; sivopixant for Neuropathic pain, and Refractory/unexplained chronic cough; Zuranolone for Depression; SDT-001, Inattentive ADHD pediatric; BPN14770 for Alzheimer's disease; and S-237648 and S-309309 for Obesity. In addition, the company develops ADR-001 for Decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-723595 for NASH; S-588410 for Esophageal and Bladder cancer; S-488210 for Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-588210 for Solid tumor; S-222611 for Malignant tumor; S-770108 for Idiopathic pulmonary; SR-0379 for Cutaneous ulcer; S-005151 for Stroke and Epidermolysis bullosa; S-531011 for Solid tumor; and S-600918 and S-217622 for COVID-19, as well as S-555739 for Control of the aggravation of COVID-19. Further, it offers antibody test kits for COVID-19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Nagasaki University, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and The Kitasato University to develop antimalarial drugs. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Glanbia

(Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. It engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. In addition, the company engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.