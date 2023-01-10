Comparing Mativ (NYSE:MATV) & Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ)

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mativ and Orchids Paper Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.44 billion 0.89 $88.90 million $1.66 14.09 Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Mativ has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mativ and Orchids Paper Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mativ currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Mativ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mativ is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ 2.33% 13.43% 3.93% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mativ beats Orchids Paper Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

