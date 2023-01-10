Comparing Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of New York Mellon 1 6 5 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ameris Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $52.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 31.01% 10.85% 1.39% Bank of New York Mellon 16.07% 10.07% 0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.07 $376.91 million $4.99 9.49 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 2.41 $3.76 billion $3.29 14.63

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Bank of New York Mellon on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

