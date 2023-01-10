Analyzing Sweetgreen (SG) & Its Peers

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s peers have a beta of -5.49, meaning that their average stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.04% -13.65% 2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.54 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million 3.88

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sweetgreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4097 5355 234 2.52

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.39%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sweetgreen peers beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

