Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.71 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

