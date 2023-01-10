Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $149.77

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Natixis boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 178,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

