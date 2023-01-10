IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $257.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $263.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

