Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,142.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $23.77 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

