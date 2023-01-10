Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $71.08

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.