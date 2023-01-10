Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $98.17

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54.

PACCAR’s stock is going to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.