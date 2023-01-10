Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $98.17

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company's stock.
Shares of PCAR opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54.
PACCAR’s stock is going to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
