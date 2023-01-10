Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $151.67

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.
DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.6 %
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $150.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
