Analysts Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $11.30

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Stock Up 3.4 %

MQ stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.90. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

