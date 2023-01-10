Contrasting Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 6 0 2.67 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus price target of $2.49, indicating a potential downside of 82.61%. First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.93 $3.74 billion N/A N/A First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.04 $43.09 million $1.99 9.14

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

