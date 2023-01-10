Brokerages Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) PT at $251.33

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGAY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.