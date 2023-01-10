Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $130.90

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LSI opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.